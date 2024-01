DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on the northwest side of town Tuesday evening.

Calls came in at around 6:20 p.m. reporting gunshots coming from a moving car in the 1600 block of 23rd Street. Des Moines Police said shell casings were found at the scene and no injuries have been reported.

Officers continue to look for the car and driver involved in the shooting.