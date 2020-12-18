Police: Impaired Driver Caused Fatal Crash, Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is facing vehicular homicide charges after police say he was driving while impaired Thursday night and caused a crash that killed one person and injured another.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, the crash happened around 8:41 p.m. at the intersection of E. 33rd Street and Euclid Avenue. Four vehicles were involved and the occupants of one vehicle, a 71-year-old female and a 74-year-old male, were transported to hospitals.

The female later died of her injuries and the male remains hospitalized. Police have not released their names.

Police say witnesses told them 67-year-old Bertoldo Zuniga was driving “erratically and at a high-rate of speed” before his vehicle crashed into the other three.

Zuniga is now charged with vehicular homicide by OWI, vehicular homicide by reckless driving, OWI 2nd offense, and traffic violations.

Police say the Zuniga’s excessive speed and impairment appear to be significant contributing factors in the crash.