DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a woman whose body was found in the Chautauqua Park neighborhood last week.

The Des Moines Police Department said the woman has been identified as Lishala Patterson, 58, of Des Moines. Patterson’s body was found on the side of the road in the 1100 block of Chautauqua Parkway on November 14.

Police said there were no obvious signs of criminal action contributing to her death.

An autopsy has been performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the cause and manner of Patterson’s death is still pending.

The death investigation remains open.