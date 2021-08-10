Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of Des Moines business

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the woman found dead in the parking lot of a business on Sunday but aren’t releasing her name at this time.

A 37-year-old Des Moines woman was found dead in the parking lot of an automotive repair shop at 801 SE 14th Street around 9 a.m. Police are withholding her name until her family can be notified.

The Des Moines Police Department said Sunday that initial observations showed no indication that any criminal factors contributed to her death. An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.

Police detectives are investigating the case.

The Des Moines Police Department will provide more information when it becomes available.