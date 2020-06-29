Police Identify Victim of Weekend Des Moines Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have released the name of a man who was shot to death on the city’s east side over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as 41-year- old Michael Thurman of Keokuk. Police said Thurman was killed by 27-year-old Andrew Hall of Ankeny. Hall is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the killing.

Thurman’s body was found on the side of the road Saturday night in the 2400 block of East Market Street. Police initially started a suspicious death investigation, which transitioned into a homicide investigation after it was determined Thurman had been shot.

Hall is being held in the Polk County Jail.