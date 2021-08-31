Police identify victim of Monday night fatal shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police have identified the man killed in a shooting on Monday evening that left two others wounded as well.

It happened around 8:00pm in the 1400 block of E. 17th Street. Police were called on a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found 40-year-old Frederick M. McCuller II dead from a gunshot wound. Two men, ages 27 and 32, were also shot.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named. McCuller’s death is the sixth homicide of 2021 in Des Moines