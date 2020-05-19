Police Identify Victim, Arrest Suspect in Pella Homicide

PELLA, Iowa — Authorities have identified the victim and arrested a suspect in Monday night’s homicide in Pella.

Officers responded to a report of an argument in the 100 block of Glenwood Street around 8:21 p.m. and found 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough of Ottumwa injured inside a vehicle. Mondabough died at the scene.

Monday night police arrested and charged 55-year-old Michelle Boat of Pella with a violation of a no-contact order. Boat’s charges were later amended to include one count of first-degree murder. Boat is in the Marion County Jail on a $2 million bond.

The state medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine Mondabough’s cause of death.

The Pella Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion County Attorney’s Office and the DCI are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pella Police Department at 641-628-4921.