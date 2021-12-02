Police identify the Southeast Polk student arrested for allegedly having gun at school

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa – Police have identified the teen they say was in possession of a gun at a Southeast Polk school Wednesday.

The Student Resource Officer at Southeast Polk High School received a tip from a student that there was a gun on school property Wednesday morning.

Capt. Amy Kramer with the Pleasant Hill Police Department confirms 18-year-old Vantis Kirkwood, a Southeast Polk high school student, was the person arrested in the incident.

Kirkwood was located at the junior high school building because that’s where the classes he was participating in were being held. Capt. Kramer says Kirkwood was cooperative with police when taken into custody and the weapon found in his possession was a 9-millimeter handgun.

“So obviously we want to make sure we verify if this is a true allegation or not for the safety of the staff of the students…so the next thing was to identify the students and verify if this was a real claim or not or if it was a rumor type of thing. So that’s where it went into investigating the identity of the student and then locating them,” said Capt. Kramer.

Kirkwood is charged with carrying weapons on school grounds.

Police were not able to comment on whether the gun possessed by Kirkwood was obtained legally as that will be part of the continuing investigation.