NEVADA, Iowa — Officials have released the name of a seven-month-old Nevada child whose recent death is being investigated.

A news release from the Nevada Public Safety Department identifies the child as Xena Angel Shore. The NPSD was made aware of Shore’s death shortly after 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

The names of the child’s parents have also been released — Sheyenne Shore and Juan Montalvo.

NPSD, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the State of Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office are working to determine the circumstances leading to Xena Shore’s death.

Officials said no other details can be released at this time because of the ongoing investigation.