Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed in Des Moines Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Des Moines’ south side Monday night.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of SE 22nd Street and Park Avenue. A news release from the Des Moines Police Department says 20-year-old Jose Anibal Rivera was operating a westbound motorcycle when witnesses say he went through a stop sign and hit an SUV.

Rivera was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries. Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the SUV, 24-year-old Yamuna Bhandari suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

According to police, excessive speed and the failure to obey the stop sign were significant contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.