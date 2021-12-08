Police identify man who died after being hit by car during struggle with police officer

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a suspect who died after being hit by a car while fighting with an officer who was trying to take him into custody. The officer, who was also hit by the care, has also been identified.

According to the Des Moines Police Department 31-year-old Donald Hill, of Des Moines, died from his injuries following the Monday night incident.

It all happened along SE 14th Street when police say the 48-year-old Senior Police Officer Curt Brass spotted a car driving in reverse. Police say the driver, Hill, got out and gave Officer Brass a fake name, then tried to run away.

That led to a struggle that spilled into the street, where both Brass and Hill were hit. They were each transported to local hospitals in serious condition and Hill died.

Officer Brass is still hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Police say Hill had an active arrest warrant for a felony drug charge.

The investigation into the incident continues.