DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a man who died following an ATV crash in east Des Moines on Monday.

James Thomas Turner, age 58 of Des Moines, died early Tuesday morning from injuries he received in a crash Monday afternoon, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The crash happened in the 2800 block of CB & Q Street around 4:30 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicated Turner was going westbound when the ATV left the road and rolled.

Turner was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.