Police Identify Homeless Man Found Dead in Portable Restroom Outside Library

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a man found dead inside portable restroom outside the Forest Avenue Library earlier this month.

Luis Alonso Mendoza Sandoval, 59, was found in the early morning hours of February 8th by a city snowplow driver who was clearing the library’s parking lot.

Temperatures on February 8th ranged from 4° to -6°.

Police say Mendoza Sandoval was a resident of Des Moines at the time of his death but was believed to be homeless.

Results of an autopsy are still pending.

