Police Identify Johnston 3-Year-Old Hit and Killed by Vehicle

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Police have identified the 3-year-old child who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Johnston on Sunday.

Clayton Lloyd died after being struck by a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Johnston resident in the parking lot of Cadence Apartments, according to police. Authorities responded to the scene at 6300 Merle Hay Road at 1:13 p.m.

“The preliminary investigation appears to be a heartbreaking accident,” said Police Chief Dennis McDaniel in a press release. “Our hearts go out to the families, their loved ones, and our community members affected by this tragedy.”

The Johnston Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol continue to investigate the case.