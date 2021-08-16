Police identify Des Moines resident as woman who died in fiery crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a Des Moines woman who died in a fiery crash early Sunday morning.

Twenty-five-year-old Ingrid Vizuett was the only occupant of a vehicle that crashed in the intersection of Indianola Avenue and Watrous Avenue around 4:44 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, Vizuett was driving southbound on Indianola Ave. when her car left the road, struck a traffic signal pole, and came to rest in a yard. The vehicle then caught fire.

Police say evidence gathered at the scene and statements from witnesses led them to believe Vizuett was speeding at the time of the crash. Police are also investigating reports from witnesses that she may have been fleeing from a minor hit-and-run accident nearby.

The investigation into the accident continues.