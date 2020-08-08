Police Identify Des Moines Motorcyclist Killed in Saturday morning Crash.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has identified the man killed in Saturday morning’s motorcycle crash as 29 year old Des Moines resident Zachary Stone. Investigators say Stone was found by a pedestrian dead along SE 12th and E. MLK Jr. Parkway.

Police arrived around 5:45 am and believe there were obvious signs of significant traumatic injury and further investigation found a crashed motorcycle several hundred feet away.

Investigators say Stone was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash. Evidence at the scene reveals excessive speed and reckless driving as contributors to the crash.

Additional information will be shared as it becomes available to release.