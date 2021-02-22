Murder Warrant Issued for Suspect in Ames Homicide; Police Identify Victim

AMES, Iowa — Authorities have charged a man with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead in an apartment in Ames on Saturday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Richard Fleck, who now faces a murder charge after police determined him to be a suspect in the case.

Ames police officers found 37-year-old Ranea Bell’s body in an apartment in the 400 block of S. 5th Street during a welfare check Saturday evening. Evidence inside the apartment led investigators to believe Bell died as a result of a homicide, according to police.

Authorities are still searching for Fleck, who also goes by Rashaud Sims. He is approximately 5’08” tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has tattoos on his hands and neck. Authorities believe Fleck may be in the Kansas City area, but he also has ties to Texas and Mississippi.

Police are asking anyone with information on Fleck’s whereabouts to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 515-239-5533. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

The Ames Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are investigating the case.