Police Identify 20-Year-Old Grimes Woman Killed in Crash Friday

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have identified the 20-year-old woman who died in a crash Friday morning on Highway 141 in Grimes.

The victim has been identified as Lily Macke of Grimes.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 4100 block of SE Grimes Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Friday on a report of an accident. Deputies say Macke was driving a Nissan Sentra southbound on Highway 141 when her vehicle crossed the median and was struck by a northbound semi.

Macke was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.