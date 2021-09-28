Police make an arrest in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured man

DES MOINES, Iowa – An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a man last week on Des Moines’ southeast side.

The Des Moines Police Department says 40-year-old Joey Antwone Smith, of Des Moines, has been arrested and is facing charges of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

Smith was allegedly driving a Chrysler 300 that struck a 41-year-old man who was crossing the street at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Kenyon Avenue on September 23rd and then left the scene. Witnesses told police the car was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic just prior to the crash.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries. His name and current condition have not been released.

Police released an image of the vehicle involved in the crash and asked for the public’s help to locate it and the person who was driving at the time of the crash. Over the weekend, the vehicle was found and impounded as evidence.

Police announced Tuesday that Smith had been arrested in connection with the crime. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

The investigation into the crash continues.