Police: Hit-and-run driver causes fiery crash in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A car burst into flames after a three-car crash in Pleasant Hill Sunday evening, and deputies are now searching for the driver responsible for it.

According to the Pleasant Hill Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevy Cruze traveling eastbound on NE 23rd Avenue was rear-ended by a GMC Acadia SUV at about 6:30 p.m. The impact caused the Cruze to slam into a Kia Sportage which had stopped to turn onto NE 52nd Court.

The Cruze caught fire soon after the crash, but all of the passengers inside, including a pregnant woman, made it out safely. The flames also ignited fireworks that were being hauled inside of the sedan.

No one suffered any serious injuries in the crash, according to authorities.

The SUV left the scene after the accident, and the driver is now wanted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for hit-and-run charges.

Deputies are searching for the SUV, which is described as a silver 2012 GMC Acadia with Iowa license plate BHG 193.