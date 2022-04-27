ANKENY, Iowa – Police in Ankeny are asking for the public’s help to locate a middle schooler who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday morning.

Thirteen-year-old Yalena “Star” Moore, of Des Moines, was last seen walking out of Parkview Middle School shortly after classes began on Monday, according to the Ankeny Police Department.

Police say Moore is of Native American descent and has brown hair and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt with “Airforce” on the front of it.

If you have any information on where Moore is, please contact authorities at (515) 286-3333.