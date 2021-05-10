Police: Fort Dodge Man ‘Intentionally’ Hit Man with Car; Attempted Murder Charge Filed

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A Fort Dodge man is facing a charge of attempted murder after police say he used his car to intentionally run down a man walking on the sidewalk.

According to a news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department, 52-year-old Edward Brown has been charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in the Webster County Jail.

Police say the charges stem from an incident around 5:15 Saturday night in the 10 block of North 10th Street, in which 57-year-old James Altman was struck by a car.

Witnesses told police it appeared a white Jaguar driven by Brown was traveling northbound on 10th Street. Altman was walking a short distance behind, also northbound, when the Jaguar turned around and started speeding southbound. The Jaguar drove up on the sidewalk and hit Altman, who suffered significant injuries.

Police say Brown stayed on scene.

Medics with the Fort Dodge Fire Department provided medical care on scene and he was transported to Unity Point-Trinity Regional Medical Center and then transferred to a hospital in Des Moines for more treatment.

No information about a possible motive in the case has been released by police. The investigation is ongoing.