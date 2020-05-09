Police: Fort Dodge Man Allegedly Assaulted Woman Then Forced Her Into His Vehicle

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge man allegedly broke into a home and assaulted a woman before kidnapping her and a child.

Leon Drayton, 33, was arrested Saturday and charged with burglary, kidnapping, domestic assault and child endangerment among other charges.

Drayton allegedly forced his way into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Avenue M West at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday and began assaulting her while threatening her with a knife. Drayton then allegedly forced the woman and a child into his vehicle and fled the area while continuing to assault the woman.

Fifteen minutes later, Drayton’s vehicle was located by a Webster County deputy near the intersection of Baxter Avenue and County Road D26. Drayton was taken into custody at the scene and is now being held in the Webster County Jail.

Police say the woman was transported to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries and later released. The child was not injured.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fort Dodge Police Department.