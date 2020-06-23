Police: Father Shot Son on Des Moines’ South Side

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after they say a father shot his son on Des Moines’ south side Tuesday morning.

The first call on the incident came in around 10:45 a.m. From the Git n Go at 2601 SW 9th after police say the victim drove himself there and told people his dad had shot him in the stomach.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says the man did suffer an apparent shotgun wound to the abdomen and though the injury is serious, he is expected to survive.

Police say the shooting took place at a home in the 5100 block of SW 14th St. Another call came in about the shooting from a visiting nurse service, which had been contacted by someone at the home where the shooting happened.

Sgt. Parizek says there were some allegations of neglect by the father and the son told police he was shot “for no reason.”

Police have located the father and say a mental health evaluation will be conducted on him. They have not released the names of the two men at this time.

The investigation into the shooting continues.