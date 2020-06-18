Police: ‘Excessive Speed’ a Major Factor in Deadly Des Moines Motorcycle Crash

Scene of fatal motorcycle crash at 6th Ave. and University Ave. on June 18, 2020. (Courtesy: Yohanes Nyama)

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was killed in a motorcycle accident early Thursday morning in Des Moines.

The Des Moines Police Department says the crash happened around 1:19 a.m. at the intersection of 6th Ave. and University Ave. When emergency responders arrived, they found a crashed motorcycle in the roadway and the deceased driver, an adult male.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling westbound on University Avenue when it crashed. It was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

According to investigators, witness statements and the preliminary investigation suggest that excessive speed was a significant contributing factor to the crash.

The motorcyclist’s name has not been released.