Police: Driver’s medical issue likely led to crash that pushed parked Jeep into home

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say a driver’s medical issue likely led to a van smashing a parked Jeep into a West Des Moines couple’s home Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., homeowner Brian Brown found a van had hit a Jeep that was parked in his driveway at 42nd and Ashworth, pushing it sideways into his garage. The impact then sent a 700-pound gun safe into the side of the home. Brown said it punched a hole in the wall into his living room.

“I came out and I crawled over the bike to get out in the driveway and I’m like, well, this shouldn’t just magically happen,” said Brown.

His wife just left for work a few minutes before the crash and he was in his home office when it happened.

“I was about 30 seconds from coming out and enjoying my last cup of coffee and a cigar in the garage so I probably would have been killed if that was the case,” Brown joked nervously.

Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department said its traffic unit is working to determine what happened and, “At this time excessive speed was a factor believed to have possibly been caused by a medical issue with the driver.”

The driver of the van was transported to a Des Moines hospital to be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.