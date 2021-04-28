Police: Driver That Collided with DMPD SUV was Driving Drunk

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say a Des Moines man involved in an accident with a Des Moines police SUV Tuesday night was drunk at the time of the crash.

Four people were injured in the accident in the 2400 block of Hickman Road, including a Des Moines police officer. It happened around 6:00 p.m. when a passenger vehicle pulling on to Hickman from a private drive collided with an eastbound DMPD SUV.

“Witnesses at the scene indicated that the police vehicle had emergency equipment activated and

that it appeared the passenger vehicle failed to yield as it entered Hickman Road,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Ibrahim Lugendo, and a passenger in his vehicle were injured in the crash. Des Moines Police Officer Angel Perez and a bystander were also injured. All of the injuries were described as minor and police say everyone has been released from the hospital.

Lugendo has been charged with OWI 2nd, Failure to Have a Driver’s License, Failure to Yield Upon Entering a Highway, and Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.