Police: Driver crashed car into a utility pole after being shot

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a driver was shot early Tuesday morning in the Beaverdale neighborhood.

It happed in the 3900 block of Urbandale Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the driver crashed his vehicle into a pole after being shot. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Officers found the victim and passenger walking near the crashed car. Police say the victim was shot in the shoulder area and his injuries were not considered life-threatening. He was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment.

The victim told police he didn’t know who shot him or why.

The investigation into the shooting continues.