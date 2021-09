DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines teen is hospitalized after accidentally getting shot in the eye on Saturday, police said.

Officers were called to a home on the south side in the 5600 block of SW 5th Place just after 2 p.m.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was home with his two brothers when he was accidentally shot in the eye.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other details have been released.