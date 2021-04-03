Police: Des Moines Man Left Threatening Message on City Employee’s Voicemail About Mass Shootings

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is charged with making a threat of terrorism for remarks he allegedly made about mass shootings on a city employee’s voicemail.

Richard Wisecup, 59, is also charged with violating a no-contact order. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $110,000 bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Wisecup called a city employee and left a voicemail saying, “I can see why people snap and people go on shooting sprees.” He also allegedly said, “…and I’m there; I’m right there. I’m one step away from being right there and doing the same thing that all of these other people have done.”

Wisecup identified several public offices that he was unhappy with, including Mayor Frank Cownie, the Des Moines Police Department, the Des Moines City Council, Polk County Attorney and Polk County Board of Supervisors, according to the criminal complaint.

Wisecup has an active no-contact order against him by the Polk County Attorney as well as the Polk County Board of Supervisors.