Des Moines Daycare Provider Allegedly Hit Child in the Face

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines daycare provider is charged with child endangerment for allegedly hitting one of the children in her care.

According to court documents, 53-year-old Yolanda Negron is a licensed daycare provider. She is accused of striking a child in the face twice with her hand while caring for them on November 19th.

The alleged abuse happened at Negron’s home in the 700 block of E. Diehl Ave.

Negron was booked into the Polk County Jail early Thursday morning. Her preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for December 14th.