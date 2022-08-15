DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines father was arrested Sunday night after police said they found him at an intersection passed out at the wheel of a vehicle, with his four-year-old daughter sitting beside him.

Jose Javier Flores, 32, is now charged with operating while intoxicated and child endangerment.

A Des Moines police officer saw Flores operating a vehicle near SE 30th Street and Scott Avenue, then found him “passed out” at a traffic signal, a criminal complaint said. Police said Flores’ four-year-old daughter was found in the passenger seat, unrestrained and not in a booster or car seat.

Flores finally woke up after officers tried to wake him several times. Officers said he had slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol.

The complaint said Flores admitted to officers he drank 12 Twisted Teas before driving. He refused all testing.

Flores was booked into the Polk County Jail shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday.