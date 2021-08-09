Police chase in southern Iowa ends with suspect shooting himself, sheriff says

KELLERTON, Iowa — A suspect opened fire at police during a chase in southern Iowa before fatally shooting himself, according to the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began Sunday night when the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call indicating that a person named Chance Newton had allegedly displayed a gun in a threatening manner in Kellerton, Iowa, then left the area in a vehicle at 10:12 p.m.

Ringgold County deputies and other area law enforcement officer located Newton’s vehicle and pursued him back to Kellerton.

“During the pursuit, Chance Newton fired shots at a pursuing deputy, striking the deputy’s vehicle,” the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. “The pursuit ended when Chance Newton was shot by a self-inflicted gunshot wound while driving through town.”

The sheriff’s office says Newton’s vehicle then left the roadway and struck a tree. Newton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office says none of the officers fired their weapon during the incident, and no officers were hurt.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.