Police chase ends with suspect crashing into Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended with him crashing into a Des Moines home Friday night, police said.

The Des Moines Police Department attempted to arrest 32-year-old Joseph Hoffman on multiple warrants Friday evening. Hoffman allegedly fled in a vehicle, leading officers on a chase. The chase ended just before 10 p.m. when Hoffman crashed the vehicle into a home in the 2300 block of Thornton Drive on the city’s south side.

Hoffman was taken into custody and transported to the Polk County Jail. He is charged with eluding, domestic abuse assault and possession of a controlled substance, among multiple charges.

The home was unoccupied when the crash happened. The crash severed a gas line, but utility crews were able to shut it off.