 

Police chase crosses RAGBRAI ride’s path

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A police chase briefly crossed an Iowa bike race’s path Sunday, according to law enforcement.

The chase started after a state trooper tried to pull over a driver in northwestern Iowa’s Buena Vista County, The Des Moines Register reported.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla told the newspaper that the driver took off on a gravel road after the trooper smelled marijuana in the car.

The driver briefly crossed the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa route south as it fled.

Another trooper set a trap to deflate the car’s tires, which caused the car to flip and hit a tree in front of a home.

The driver bailed before the car rolled and was arrested, Dinkla said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News