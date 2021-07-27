Police chase crosses RAGBRAI ride’s path

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A police chase briefly crossed an Iowa bike race’s path Sunday, according to law enforcement.

The chase started after a state trooper tried to pull over a driver in northwestern Iowa’s Buena Vista County, The Des Moines Register reported.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla told the newspaper that the driver took off on a gravel road after the trooper smelled marijuana in the car.

The driver briefly crossed the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa route south as it fled.

Another trooper set a trap to deflate the car’s tires, which caused the car to flip and hit a tree in front of a home.

The driver bailed before the car rolled and was arrested, Dinkla said.