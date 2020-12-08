Police Challenged with Identifying Victim of Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department needs the public’s help. The department is trying to identify a man who was the victim of a fatal hit and run accident on Thanksgiving night.

Police described the victim as a white male adult, in his 60’s, 5’8” in height, and weighing approximately 150 lbs. He had no distinguishing scars, marks, or tattoos according to authorities.

Investigators said police did not find any form of identification on the victim leading officers to believe that he was possibly homeless.

“It’s extremely rare that we have a situation where all of our forensic resources and community support and we still haven’t identified him,” said Des Moines Police Department Sergeant Paul Parizek.

Officers say, so far, forensic efforts have not produced and results. Police are even going door to door to seek information.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Parizek. “You know the fact that it happened on a holiday and we still don’t have the ability to make the proper notifications for the folks who need to know, but hopefully, this will be the piece that will get us over the hump to get this cleared up.”

Primary Health Care assists the homeless in the community. They said the homeless community fluctuates in the City of Des Moines and finances are a major reason for the area’s homelessness.

“One of the big things we see is that it’s economic at the heart of a lot of it and that they either don’t have jobs or if they do, they’re underemployed — we have a lot of people on social security and disability,” said Primary Health Care Homeless Support Services Program Director Shelby Ridley.

“So, when you’re making under $1000 a month it’s really hard to pay the vast majority of that to your rent,” said Ridley.

Police arrested the driver responsible for the man’s death. Authorities charged 22-year-old Lim Bol Choul of Des Moines with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and no insurance.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the identity of the victim to call the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811.