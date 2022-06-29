MARENGO, Iowa – Police say carbon monoxide was detected in the Marengo home where a 13-year-old girl was found unresponsive earlier this week. The girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Emergency responders were called to a home in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Monday about the unresponsive teen. Marengo’s Chief of Police, Ben Gray, tells WHO 13 three other people in the home were also sickened and received treatment at the hospital.

Chief Gray did not release at what level carbon monoxide was measured in the home but did say there was no sign of a gas leak.

Officials do not suspect foul play in the teen’s death.

An official cause of death will be determined after the State Medical Examiner’s Office conducts the autopsy.

The girl’s name is not being released by police.