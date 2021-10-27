Police: Attempted murder charge for woman who shot at ex-boyfriend’s family

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this month in the Merle Hay neighborhood.

The charge stems from an Oct. 19 incident in the 2400 block of Westover Blvd. involving 27-year-old Kayla Thompson, her ex-boyfriend, and his mother and sister. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department an ongoing dispute led to the shooting.

Police say Thompson claimed to have been assaulted at a residence on Westover around 6:00 p.m. and then went home. She allegedly returned a little after 7:00 p.m. and began shooting.

The criminal complaint in the case says one person did suffer a minor injury in the shooting.

Thompson is also charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. She is being held in the Polk County Jail.