Police Asking for Help Finding Mother Wanted for Child Endangerment

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for public assistance to find a mother wanted on numerous counts of child endangerment.

35-year-old Ericka Lynn Rankins is wanted on nine counts of Child Endangerment and two counts of Neglect or Abandonment of a Dependent Person. Police say Rankins has declined to surrender to them and has been able to avoid arrest.

The investigation into Rankins began on December 20th of last year. First responders were dispatched to the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue just after 5:00 am on a report of a child not breathing. First responders found a five-year-old boy in full cardiac arrest. He was taken to Blank Children’s Hospital where he died despite the efforts of EMTs and medical professionals.

As police began investigating the death, they “established probable cause” to issue warrants for Rankins arrest based on alleged mistreatment of several other minor children of hers. Police say none of the 11 charges she is currently facing are tied to the death investigation.

If you have any information about Rankins’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call DMPD at (515) 283-4811 or Polk County Crimestoppers at (515) 223-1400.