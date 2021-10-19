Police ask the public to help find Newton runaway

NEWTON, Iowa – Police in Newton are hoping to get the word out about a runaway 14-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Madison Ann Marie Rodgers left her residence around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Her father contacted the Newton Police Department at 9:20 a.m. about his daughter, who goes by Maddie, but did not want to list her as a runway because he thought she would come home on her own.

Members of Maddie’s family and police officers looked for her on Saturday and Sunday but weren’t able to find her. On Sunday afternoon, her father officially listed her as a runaway.

Maddie is about 5’02” and 100 pounds with jaw-length brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a scar above her right eyebrow. Maddie was last seen wearing black and white checkered pants, a checkered shirt, and a purple ski jacket with white stars on it.

If you have any info about where Maddie is, please contact local police.