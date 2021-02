URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is hoping the public can help them locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Dania Adbulraham has been missing since Saturday. She was last seen wearing a yellowish, gold puffy hoodie, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

Dania has light brown skin, brown eyes, and brown hair. She stands about 5’2” and weighs 110 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts contact Detective Peterson with the Urbandale Police Department at 515-331-6811.