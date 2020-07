DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for help to locate a missing elderly man.

Seventy-eight-year-old Henry Robinson, Jr. was last seen near his home on the southeast side of town around 6:30 Monday night.

Robinson is five-foot eight-inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue plaid shirt, black hat and sunglasses.

Police say Robinson can get agitated when confused.

If you see him or know where he is call 911.