DES MOINES, Iowa –Police in Des Moines are asking the public for help to locate a missing teen with health issues.

The Des Moines Police Department says Schaileh “Hailey” Rodriguez was last seen Tuesday around 10:00 p.m. as she was walking in the area of SW 18th St. and Druid Hill Drive.

Police say Hailey has some health issues that require medication she does not have with her.

She is 5’1″ and around 105 pounds. Hailey was last known to be wearing a gray-colored sweatshirt, dark pants, and wasn’t wearing shoes.

If you have seen her or know where she, is police are asking you to call 911.