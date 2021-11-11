Police ask for help to find man accused in violent assault

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection to a violent assault that happened back in May.

Forty-year-old Antonio Hardaway is wanted for robbery and willful injury. Police say on May 23rd Hardaway, along with another man and a woman, offered a woman a ride from a northwest Des Moines bar.

After stopping at a convenience store, the group robbed the woman and assaulted her. She was left unconscious in a wooded area along Hickman Road. The victim spent several days in the hospital.

One of the other suspects is in custody, but police say Hardaway is still at-large and continues to make threats in the community.

If you know where he may be, call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers of Central Iowa here.