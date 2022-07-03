DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Des Moines man.

Walter Leroy Maples, 64, went missing from his home in the 6700 block of SE 3rd Street on Saturday. Maples was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt and blue jeans. He is approximately 5 feet 4 inches and 150 pounds.

According to the police department, he may have trouble finding his way back home.

If you have any information regarding Maples’ disappearance or his location you are asked to call 911.