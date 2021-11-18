Police: Arrests made after complaints about Ankeny massage parlors

ANKENY, Iowa – Ankeny Police say three arrests have been made after its department received complaints about massage parlors.

Search warrants were executed Wednesday at multiple locations, resulting in the arrest of three women on prostitution-related charges, according to the Ankeny Police Department. The arrests were made at Healthy Spa Massage at 107 NE Delaware Ave. and Green Spa Massage at 925 E. 1st St.

Arrested during the investigation were 56-year-old Genzhen You, 53-year-old Jingmei Zou, and 57-year-old Giuzhong Jii. You is charged with conspiracy, while Zou and Jii are charged with prostitution.

The Mid Iowa Narcotics Enforcement task force, Des Moines Police Department, Department of Homeland Security, and the State of Iowa Intelligence Bureau assisted in the investigation.

Ankeny Police say other related investigations are still underway.