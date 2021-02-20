Police Arrest Urbandale Man After Gun Violence Strikes Ingersoll Avenue Bar Twice in Four Months

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a nearly month-long investigation led to the arrest of an Urbandale man charged with attempted murder.

“You want that person you are looking for to find themselves in a spot where they get a little comfortable like they have outrun us and we have given up on him. That’s not the case, so this is a really good example of how that teamwork and hard work played out well,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Police charged 36-year-old Diangelo Ware with attempted murder, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possessing a weapon as a felon.

Ware was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to a Feb. 7 shooting along Ingersoll Avenue. Court records allege that Ware shot at someone outside of the Yacht Club. The bullet missed but struck a vehicle the victim was hiding behind. Police say a search warrant at Ware’s home turned up the gun and 38 grams of cocaine along with a measuring scale. Court records show that Ware admitted to the drugs and the shooting, but Ware denies trying to injure anyone.

Police say a warrant was also out for Ware’s arrest for a previous parole violation. He is now being held in the Polk County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The shooting comes less than four months after a homicide in the Yacht Club parking lot in November.

In November, 24-year-old Rythm Huddleston was charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in the shooting death of her father, 45-year-old Marcellas McNeil. Police say the two had been in an argument inside the Yacht Club when the confrontation spilled over into the parking lot.

“When you have two incidents like that which people connect to one business establishment, it definitely gets our attention. It gets on the city’s radar and we will work with the owner the best we can to make sure they are good neighbors, and if that doesn’t happen, we’ve got some remedies available to us,” said Parizek.