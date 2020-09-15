Police Arrest Suspect in Ames Kidnapping, Domestic Assault

AMES, Iowa – An Ames man has been arrested after police say he held a woman against her will, assaulted her, and threatened to kill her.

The Ames Police Department says 36-year-old Derrick Belton has been charged with 3rd-degree kidnapping, domestic abuse assault, and harassment.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Grove Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call about a domestic assault. Officers found a female in the area who said she had escaped from Belton’s apartment, where she had been assaulted several times throughout the day.

Officers went to the apartment and tried to communicate with him but he refused to come out. A police crisis negotiator spoke with him over the phone through the night and early Tuesday morning but Belton still wouldn’t exit the residence. Shortly after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, officers entered the apartment and Belton was arrested without incident.

Belton is being held in the Story County Jail on a bond of $50,000.