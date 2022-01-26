Police: Arrest made after man shot in face in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man is out on bail after allegedly shooting a man in the face Tuesday night.

According to the Ankeny Police Department, the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 1100 block of SW 28th Street. When officers responded to the location, they found an adult male who had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment.

A criminal complaint in the case identifies 24-year-old John Peak as the shooter in the incident. The complaint says Peak was drunk at the time of the shooting and handling a loaded 9-millimeter handgun in a “reckless manner.” The court document goes on to say he “did intentionally pull the trigger” and the bullet struck the victim in the face causing serious injury.

Peak is charged with reckless use of a firearm-serious injury. He has bonded out of jail and a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for February 15.