Police: Arrest made after Burger King employee slashes co-worker with knife

Des Moines police officers investigate a violent incident between co-workers at a Burger King.

DES MOINES — Police have arrested a man in connection with a knife attack at a Des Moines fast-food restaurant Wednesday night.

Keith English (WHO 13)

Officers were called to the Burger King on the corner of 2nd Avenue and University Avenue around 7:00 p.m. because of a fight between two co-workers. The employees were arguing and it escalated, with one employee slashing the other with a knife.

Police say 58-year-old Keith English fled the restaurant but was arrested later. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a charge of assault.

The employee that was slashed suffered only minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

